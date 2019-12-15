French firm Suez working on two water projects in India

France-based Suez SA is working on two water management projects worth 217 million euros (over Rs 1,700 crore) in New Delhi and Mangalore, a company official said.

A wastewater treatment plant is being set up in Okhla here at a cost of 145 million euros and will be operational within three years, said Suez Group's Senior Executive Vice President Ana Giros Calpe, who was in the national capital recently.

Besides this, a 72 million euros water distribution project in Mangalore will kick off within a month, Calpe added.

The company was awarded the Okhla project by Delhi Jal Board, the governing body for water management, she said adding it will have a capacity of 564,000 m3 /day.

"Once (the project )becomes operational, the plant being set up at a cost 145 million euros will remove 41,200 kg of organic pollutant load per day and 61,600 kg solid load per day from the Yamuna," she said.

Speaking further on the Mangalore project, Calpe said it has been awarded by the civic body of Mangalore and financed by Asian Development Bank.

"The project includes extension, rehabilitation and operation of the drinking water distribution system which covers an area of 132 km, including 96,300 connections and a 2,148-km water distribution network. This 11.5-year contract, worth 72 million euros will ensure a 24X7 water supply for the city and its 550,000 inhabitants," she said.

The contract awarded to Suez India in Mangalore is part of the city's water and waste management plan which seeks to upgrade the entire distribution system, Calpe said.

In the initial three years, the company will design and lay down 1,388-km of the drinking water network, design and construct a filter house, clear water sump and pumping stations, according to the additional information provided by the company.

This will be followed by an eight-year period of operation and maintenance of the entire drinking water distribution system, it said.

Calpe further said the demand for clean water in India will continue to rise with the growing concern among people, and the company is aiming to tap this opportunity. It will continue to explore business opportunities in tier I, II and III cities and work with their civic bodies.