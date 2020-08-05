Fresh plea filed in SC claims Sushant and his manager death interconnected, seeks CBI probe

A fresh plea was filed on Wednesday in the Supreme Court seeking the CBI probe into the suspicious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian, saying both the cases were inter-connected.

An advocate, Puneet Kaur Dhanda pointed out that social media is full of conspiracy theories and rumours about Salian, 28-year-old public relations executive.

Recently, it was also reported that case files of Salian are missing or have been deleted by the Mumbai police. "Therefore, in these circumstances, it is necessary to provide redress to the death of Salian the investigation may kindly be referred to Central Bureau of Investigation," she contended.

Salian had died on June 8 in suspicious circumstances after a fall from a building, following a party at her boyfriend actor Rohan Rai's residence at Malad in Mumbai, days before alleged suicide of Rajput on June 14. The police had claimed her death was a suicide.

The advocate sought a direction to the Mumbai police to place the files related to the deaths of Salian and Rajput and direct the court-monitored CBI probe.

She has cited a news report, stating that Salian's deleted reports raised suspicion on the theory of involvement of prominent politician in Rajput's case.

"The news article clearly revealed the involvement of many celebrities in the death of Salian and Rajput, including of Aditya Thackeray. Sushant knew something about Disha's death. He used to utter 'They Will Destroy Me', but never revealed who," the petitioner claimed.

"A CBI probe into Salian and Rajput's murders is necessary in the present scenario. The petitioner wants a fair trial in their murder case without the interference of politicians," she said in her plea.