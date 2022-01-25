From 'Plaque of Gratitude' to evolution of army uniforms: The many firsts at parade of Republic Day 2022

From offering a “Plaque of Gratitude” to the relatives of 5,000 fallen war heroes at the same time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be paying homage to the bravehearts at the National War Memorial to the Indian Army displaying the evolution of its uniform and weapons over the last seven decades – there would be many firsts in the Republic Day parade in the 75th year of independence.

But the few thousands present at the Rajpath would have to brave an intense cold wave prevailing in Delhi-NCR to witness the parade with the India Meteorological Department forecasting “cloudy sky, shallow fog and cold wave conditions” on Wednesday – a day after the national capital experienced its coldest day since 2013.

Six marching contingents from the Indian Army will showcase the evolution of the uniform and weapons carried by one of the world’s largest armies.

Soldiers from the Rajput regiment will wear 1947 uniform and carry the 0.303 rifles while Assam regiment troops will wear 1962 uniform and 0.303s. A contingent from Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry will don the 1971 uniform while holding 7.62 mm self loading rifles.

The present-day uniform would be showcased by troops from Sikh Light Infantry and Army Ordnance Corps along with the homegrown 5.56 mm INSAS rifles. Finally, soldiers from a Parachute regiment will march on the central boulevard wearing the new uniform – unveiled on the Army Day on January 15 – and carrying 5.56 mm x 45 mm Tavor assault rifles.

Members of the National Cadet Corps on Wednesday will reach the houses of 5,000 valiant soldiers who laid down their lives for the country to offer a “Plaque of Gratitude” on behalf of the nation for their supreme sacrifice. The plaque will be offered at the same time when the Prime Minister would be paying his homage to the martyrs at the National War Memorial.

The NCC will continue with the programme till August 15 during which it will felicitate the next-of-kin to all the 26,466 fallen heroes whose names were etched at the National War Memorial, said an official.

The 73rd Republic Day parade will also have several other firsts ranging from a fly past with 75 aircraft and giant hand-painted scrolls on both sides of the Rajpath and big LED screens to facilitate better viewing for the spectators.

To avoid the chances of the R-day parade turning into a Covid-19 super-spreader, the Defence Ministry has decided to cut down the guest list to 5,000-8,000 invitees. Only those who are doubly vaccinated would be given entry.

