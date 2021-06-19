From The Newsroom: 'Third wave soon if norms flouted'

From The Newsroom: AIIMS chief says third wave in 6-8 weeks if Covid-19 appropriate behaviour not followed

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 19 2021, 18:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2021, 18:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

In your evening news brief, AIIMS chief says next wave in six to eight weeks if Covid-19 appropriate behaviour not followed; Finance ministry says Indian customer deposits in Swiss banks have fallen since 2019 and ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi wins Iran presidential race.

If Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed and crowding not prevented, the next wave of the viral infection can strike the country in the next six to eight weeks, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria warned on Saturday.

Until a sizeable number of the population are vaccinated, Covid-appropriate behaviour needs to be followed aggressively, he said and stressed on the need for stricter surveillance and area-specific lockdowns in case of a significant surge.

Guleria reiterated that till now, there is no evidence to suggest that children will be affected more in the next wave of the infection

 

The finance ministry on Saturday asserted that Indian customer deposits in Swiss banks have fallen since 2019, but said it is seeking details from Swiss authorities on the relevant facts along

with their view on possible reasons for changes in the funds parked by individuals and entities in 2020.

In a statement, the ministry said the deposits have halved but did not give numbers.

 

Ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi was declared the winner Saturday of Iran's presidential election, a widely anticipated result after many political heavyweights were barred from running.

Raisi won 62 per cent of the vote with about 90 per cent of ballots counted from Friday's election, poll officials said, without releasing turnout figures, after the three other candidates had conceded defeat.

"I congratulate the people on their choice," said outgoing moderate President Hassan Rouhani, who has served the maximum of two consecutive four-year terms and leaves office in August.

 

Source: PTI/ AFP

