From the Newsroom: Centre to take care of vaccination process, says PM Modi

In your evening news brief, Centre to take care of the entire vaccination process, says PM Narendra Modi; a writ petition was filed at Nepal's Supreme Court demanding nullification of the Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Mehul Choksi says some men in the disguise of Antiguan Police had physically assaulted him.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation today at 5 pm about the vaccination strategy and said that Centre would take care of the entire vaccination process. This will start in two weeks time. From June 21, all above 18 years will get free vaccine, he said.

Also, Modi said that the free food grain programme for the poor will be extended till November.

A writ petition was filed at Nepal's Supreme Court on Monday demanding nullification of the Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, arguing that being a caretaker premier he did not have the executive power to reshuffle or induct new ministers.

The writ filed by senior advocate Dinesh Tripathi urged the apex court to rescind the caretaker prime minister's decision to induct new ministers as it goes against the spirit of the Constitution, The Himalayan Times reported.

Mehul Choksi, who is currently fighting a legal battle against his deportation to India in a high court in Dominica, said that some men in the disguise of Antiguan Police had physically assaulted him, leaving him unconscious.

"Eight to 10 men who claimed to be from Antiguan Police beat me mercilessly. I was barely conscious. They took my phone, watch and wallet. They told me that they did not want to rob me and returned my money," Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi was quoted as saying by ANI in his complaint to Antiguan Police.

Source: DHNS/ PTI