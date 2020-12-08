From the Newsroom: DCGI may allow emergency use of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, nationwide strike called by farmer unions against the Centre's agri laws underway; Centre may allow emergency use of Covid-19 vaccine in two weeks; the UK woman become the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine; China cancels plans to jointly launch commemorative stamps with India and Australia beat India n the third and final T20 International.

A nationwide strike called by farmer unions against the Centre's agri laws was underway on Tuesday with rousing speeches and sloganeering at Delhi's border points amid tight security arrangements, even as most of the city's markets remained open.

Protesting farmers have threatened to block key roads and occupy toll plazas as part of their call for a 'Bharat Bandh' to press for repeal of the new farm laws.

A senior police office said patrolling was being carried out in the city's market areas, including Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar, to maintain law and order.

The government may allow emergency use of Covid-19 vaccine in two weeks, paving way for a much-awaited nationwide immunisation programme, according to report by Mint, quoting sources in the Health Ministry.

The officials of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) said that a subject expert panel of Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation is scheduled to meet this week to decide the most suitable vaccine candidate for rollout.

On Tuesday, the UK became the first western country to rollout mass vaccination against the novel coronavirus.

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother from Britain, has become the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine outside of a trial following its rapid clinical approval.

An early riser, Keenan received the jab at her local hospital in Coventry, central England, on Tuesday morning at 0631 GMT, a week before she turns 91.

China has cancelled plans to jointly launch commemorative stamps with India, an apparent reflection of strained relations over a military standoff at the Asian neighbours' border.

China's State Post Bureau had planned with India to jointly launch a stamp in April commemorating 2020 as the 70th year of bilateral relations and a special stamp showing the Mogao Caves, a renowned site in China's Gansu province where the Buddhist grottoes reflect the two countries' cultural links.

The Post Bureau announced on its website on Wednesday that these plans had been cancelled. It did not elaborate.

Matthew Wade's second consecutive half-century was well-complemented by Glenn Maxwell's blazing strokeplay as Australia posted a competitive 186 for 5 against India in the third and final T20 International here on Tuesday.

Wade, who has played all his big T20 knocks against India, smashed his way to 80 off 53 balls with the help seven fours and two sixes.

