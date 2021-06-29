From the Newsroom: DCGI permits Cipla to import Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use

In your daily news update, DCGI permits Cipla to import Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use; ICC says this year's T20 World Cup will be played from October 17 to November 14, and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh fails to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

India's drug regulator Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission to Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Cipla to import Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in the country, official sources said on Tuesday.

Moderna's vaccine will be the fourth Covid-19 jab to be available in India after Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik.

The International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday that this year's T20 World Cup, which has been moved to the UAE and Oman from India due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be played from October 17 to November 14.

The ICC statement came a day after BCCI intimated the governing body that the event can be moved out of India.

The ICC stated, "The BCCI will remain the hosts of the event, which will now be held in Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground, from 17 October to 14 November 2021."

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED)in connection with a money laundering case on Tuesday, citing Covid-19 and his old age. Deshmukh also requested for a virtual interaction on a day suitable for the central agency.

The ED had asked the 71-year-old Nationalist Congress Party leader to appear before it at 11 am on Tuesday, after he did not depose before the investigating officer here on Saturday.

