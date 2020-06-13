From the Newsroom: India crosses 3 lakh COVID-19 cases

From the Newsroom: India crosses 3 lakh COVID-19 cases; Infosys faces another racism charge

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 13 2020, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 18:19 ist
PTI photo for representation

India surpassed the three lakh-mark on Saturday with the worst daily spike of 11,458 infections. IT major Infosys is facing yet another charge of racism as one of its former employees has filed a lawsuit against the company. Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

