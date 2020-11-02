From the Newsroom: India still world no.1 in Covid-19 recoveries; SC stays EC's resolve on Kamal Nath status as 'star campaigner'

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, India continues to occupy the top position globally in terms of Covid-19 recoveries; Supreme Court stays Election Commission's decision to revoke the status Kamal Nath as a "star campaigner"; 30 Indian cities figure in the list of 100 cities across the globe that face dramatically increased water risks; Central Crime Branch sleuths conducted raids at eight places in Bengaluru and arrested 10 drug peddlers, including a Nigerian national, and seized drugs worth Rs 90 lakh.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

India continues to occupy the top position globally in terms of Covid-19 recoveries, while the total number of active cases have witnessed a sustained downward trend with its percentage having reduced more than three times in just two months, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

With 53,285 people recuperating from the infection in a day, the total number of recoveries have surged to 75,44,798 on Monday, while at the same time the country recorded 45,231 new cases.

There are 5,61,908 active cases of coronavirus infection which comprises only 6.83 per cent of the total caseload in the country, the ministry said. The number of active cases remained below six lakh for four days in a row.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Election Commission's decision to revoke the status of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath as a "star campaigner" of Congress party over alleged violations of Model Code of Conduct.

The senior Congress leader's remark calling BJP leader Imarti Devi an "item" triggered a controversy.

Acting on Kamal Nath's petition, a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said that prima facie, EC had no power to withdraw the status of star campaigners.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In what comes as a matter of extreme concern, 30 Indian cities figure in the list of 100 cities across the globe that face dramatically increased water risks – unless urgent action is taken to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

Bengaluru figures in the list of 30, according to the data by the WWF. Almost half the cities are in China, with other hotspots in South Asia, Middle East, South America and Africa.

According to the scenarios in the WWF Water Risk Filter, the 100 cities that are expected to suffer the greatest rise in water risk by 2050 are home to at least 350 million people as well as nationally and globally important economies. Globally, populations in areas of high-water risk could rise from 17% in 2020 to 51% by 2050

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In a special drive, the Central Crime Branch sleuths conducted raids at eight places in Bengaluru and arrested 10 drug peddlers, including a Nigerian national, and seized drugs worth Rs 90 lakh.

City police commissioner Kamal Pant said that the accused purchased drugs from the Dark Web. "Using the Tor browser, they accessed various websites like Empire Market, Silk route, Drug Board and other banned websites and imported various kinds of drugs including sedatives by paying Bitcoin. They paid for the drug through Bitcoins," he said.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Source: DHNS/ PTI

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

