From the Newsroom: Karnataka first state to vaccinate over 2 lakh health workers

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Karnataka says it has become the first state in the country to vaccinate more than two lakh healthcare workers; Minor skirmish between Indian and Chinese troops in Sikkim and Partho Dasgupta claims he had received money from TV anchor Arnab Goswami over three years to manipulate TRPs.

Here is the top news of January 25, 2021:

Karnataka on Monday said it has become the first state in the country to vaccinate more than two lakh healthcare workers with Covid-19 vaccine. The state had crossed the one-lakh vaccination mark on January 19. Covid-19 vaccination drive began in the state on January 16.

After an uneasy calm lasting for a few months, tensions have flared up again on the disputed Sino-Indian border with the involvement of Indian and Chinese troops in a physical brawl along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) last week near Naku La area in Sikkim. “There was a minor face-off at Naku La area of North Sikkim on January 20, 2021, and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols,” Indian Army sources said. The clash in the eastern sector happened days before the ninth round of Corps Commander-level talks on the eastern Ladakh between the Indian Army and Chinese PLA troops with the aim of resolving the LAC crisis that was simmering for the past nine months.

After a series of WhatsApp messages between Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta was exposed, including some with bearing on national security, a startling disclosure has now come to light — an exchange of money between the two was also involved. Dasgupta, who was arrested by the Crime Intelligence Unit of CID, Mumbai Police, has, in a statement, revealed that he received a total of Rs 40 lakh and $12,000 from Goswami over three years for manipulating TRPs.

Source: DHNS/PTI