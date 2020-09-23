From The Newsroom: Parliament passes 3 key labour reform Bills; Eiffel tower evacuated after bomb threat

In your evening news brief, From the Newsroom, Parliament approved three key labour reform Bills that will remove impediments for winding up of companies and allow firing of staff without government permission in firms with up to 300 workers; Police evacuated the Eiffel Tower in Paris after a bomb threat; Supreme Court directs a Delhi Legislative Assembly panel not to take coercive action against Facebook India VP and MD Ajit Mohan till October 15 in connection with a summon asking him to depose before it with regard to north east Delhi riots.

Here are the top news of today, Wednesday: September 23, 2020:

Police evacuated the Eiffel Tower in Paris after a bomb threat on Wednesday.

The armed police cordoned off the area after an anonymous phone call was made claiming explosives had been left at the landmark in the French capital, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Roads leading to the Eiffel Tower have been closed, said the report, adding that bomb disposal teams were searching the site while citing French media.

Parliament approved three key labour reform Bills that will remove impediments for winding up of companies and allow firing of staff without government permission in firms with up to 300 workers.

Amid boycott by Opposition parties, including Congress and Left, over the suspension of eight MPs, Rajya Sabha passed by voice vote the three remaining labour codes on industrial relations, social security and occupational safety.

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech has acquired the rights for distribution of a single dose intranasal vaccine for Covid-19, presently being put to test.

The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited announced a licensing agreement with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis for the novel chimp-adenovirus.

As per the deal, Bharat Biotech owns the rights to distribute the vaccine in all markets except the USA, Japan, and Europe.

The Supreme Court directed a Delhi Legislative Assembly panel not to take coercive action against Facebook India VP and MD Ajit Mohan till October 15 in connection with a summon asking him to depose before it with regard to northeast Delhi riots.

The panel is probing the social media firm's role in spread of alleged hate speech.

