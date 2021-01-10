From the Newsroom: Protesting farmers ransack Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s event venue

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Protesting farmers ransack Haryana CM’s event venue; study says Covid-19 patients admitted to intensive care in the early months of the pandemic experienced a higher burden of delirium and coma and Education Ministry has asked states to conduct a door-to-door survey to identify out-of-school children.

The Education Ministry has asked states to conduct a door-to-door survey to identify out-of-school children and prepare an action plan for their enrolment as part of efforts to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially on migrants, according to officials.

The ministry has also recommended relaxing detention norms to prevent drop-outs this year as well as a slew of measures to address learning loss due to the coronavirus-induced shutdown of schools.

The move is particularly aimed at identification, admission and continued education of migrant children who have been affected during the pandemic, they said.

The ministry has also issued guidelines for offering support to students during the closure of schools and when they reopen.

Covid-19 patients admitted to intensive care in the early months of the pandemic experienced a higher burden of delirium and coma than is typically found in those hospitalised with acute respiratory failure, according to the largest study of its kind to date.

The research, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal, tracked the incidence of delirium and coma in over 2,000 Covid-19 patients admitted before April 28, 2020, to 69 adult intensive care units across 14 countries.

According to the scientists, led by those at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in the US, the choice of sedative medications and curbs on family visitation played a role in increasing acute brain dysfunction for these patients.

Protesting farmers took control and ransacked the venue of ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ programme at Kaimla village in Haryana's Karnal district where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was to address people to highlight the “benefits” of the Centre's three agriculture laws.

Earlier, Haryana Police used water cannons and lobbed teargas shells to prevent farmers from marching towards the village.

However, farmers reached the venue and disrupted the ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ programme.

They damaged the stage and broke chairs, tables and flower pots at the venue.