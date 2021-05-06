From the Newsroom: Supreme Court hails High Courts' role during Covid-19 pandemic

In your evening news brief, Supreme Court lauds the role played by the High Courts during Covid-19 pandemic; European Union willing to discuss a proposal to waive intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi directs that states should be given help and guidance about leading indicators to ramp up healthcare infrastructure.

Here is the top news of May 6, 2021:

The Supreme Court on Thursday said there can't be any gag on real-time reporting of the court proceedings, which is an extension of freedom of press and principles of open court.

Lauding the role played the High Courts during Covid-19 pandemic, a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah, however, said the Madras High Court's oral remarks for slapping murder charges against the Election Commission for failing to control huge rallies during the campaigning of Assembly polls was harsh and inappropriate.

The court passed its judgement on the EC's petition against the oral remarks by the Madras High Court on April 26 blaming it for Covid-19 surge. The poll panel said the reporting by media of the observations, which did not form part of the High Court's April 26 order, dented its reputation built over the years.

The European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

The head of the EU executive said the bloc's vaccination effort was accelerating, with 30 Europeans inoculated per second, while exporting more than 200 million vaccine doses to the rest of the world.

The United States said on Wednesday it supported the waiver.

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday directed that states should be given help and guidance about leading indicators to ramp up healthcare infrastructure.

The direction came after the prime minister reviewed the public health response to Covid-19 and took stock of the state-wise and district-wise situation.

During the review, PM Modi discussed the need to ensure quick and holistic containment measures.

Source: DHNS/Reuters