FS Shringla meets Lankan Prez Rajapaksa; reaffirms strong ties of friendship between India & Sri Lanka

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and discussed ways to further advance the comprehensive bilateral partnership at all levels and reaffirmed the strong ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Shringla is on a four-day visit to Sri Lanka, that began on Saturday, to review the bilateral ties between India and the island nation.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla called on President HE Gotabaya Rajapaksa @GotabayaR today," the High Commission of India (HCI) here said in a tweet.

Also Read | India nudges Sri Lanka on provincial council elections, implementation of 13th amendment

"They reaffirmed the strong ties of friendship & cooperation between India & Sri Lanka and discussed ways to further advance this comprehensive partnership at all levels," it said.

The meeting took place a day after the president returned from the US. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was in New York to attend the annual UN General Assembly.

The Foreign Secretary also interacted with the Indian High Commission officers at the Mission premises.

Also Read | India trying to claw back ground lost to China in Sri Lanka

"Team HCI is truly grateful for his words of encouragement and support," the IHC said in another tweet.

On Monday, Shringla had a "productive discussion" with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on further consolidating the multifaceted bilateral partnership. He also held delegation-level meetings with his Lankan counterpart Admiral (Retd) Prof. Jayanath Colombage during which they reviewed bilateral cooperation.

He also called on Foreign Minister GL Peiris and discussed bilateral ties in all spheres.

Also Read | Shringla holds 'productive discussion' with Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

India has been consistently calling upon Sri Lanka to fulfill its commitments to protect the interests of the Tamil community and preserve the island nation's character as a multi-ethnic and multi-religious society.

During a meeting with the Tamil leaders on Monday, Shringla reaffirmed India's commitment to protecting the rights of Sri Lanka's minority Tamil community through full implementation of the 13th Amendment, early convening of Provincial Council elections and achieving reconciliation.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and had a productive discussion on further consolidating the multifaceted India-Sri Lanka partnership and preserve the island nation's character as a multi-ethnic and multi-religious society.

The 13th Amendment provides for the devolution of power to the Tamil community. India has been pressing Sri Lanka to implement the 13th amendment which was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987.