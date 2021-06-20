Fuel prices hiked again, diesel tops Rs 101 in Rajasthan

Fuel prices were hiked across the country on Sunday and hit record highs with petrol costing Rs 105.43 a litre and diesel costing Rs 96.65 a litre in Bhopal, one of the highest.

In the financial capital of Mumbai, petrol is now priced at a record Rs 103.36 and diesel at 95.44 a litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Delhi, petrol stood at Rs 97.22 per litre and diesel Rs 87.97 per litre.

In Rajasthan's Ganganagar, where fuel is the costliest, one has to pay Rs 108.37 for a litre of petrol and Rs 101.12 per litre of diesel.

In Bengaluru, which witnessed the petrol price hitting the three-digit mark this week, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 100.47 while a litre of diesel is Rs 93.26. Prices in various cities of Karnataka, including Mysuru and Hubballi, breached Rs 100-mark to touch record highs.

Petrol rates were up by at least 28 paise while diesel increased by 30 paise. Petrol and disel rates vary from state to state based on state taxes and levies.

In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 98.40 and diesel at Rs 92.58 per litre. While in Kolkata, people now have to pay Rs 97.12 for a litre of petrol and Rs 90.82 per litre of diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices have witnessed a hike nearly once every two days for over a month now.