Fuel prices hiked again: Check rates here

Fuel prices hiked again; petrol in Delhi inches closer to Rs 100-mark

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 04 2021, 09:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2021, 09:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Fuel prices were hiked for the second time this month, with petrol in the national capital hiked by a whopping 35 paise and diesel seeing a rise of 18 paise, according to news agency ANI.

Petrol in Delhi is inching closer to the Rs 100-mark at Rs 99.51, while diesel now costs Rs 89.36. In Mumbai, petrol costs 34 paise more at Rs 105.58 and diesel is up 19 paise at Rs 96.91.

Chennai has seen a 31 paise hike in the price of petrol to Rs 100.44 and a 19 paise hike in diesel to Rs 93.91. In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 99.45 while diesel stands at Rs 92.27.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

International oil prices have climbed in recent weeks on optimism of a quick recovery in fuel demand.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Petrol
diesel
petrol prices
diesel prices
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tigers, bears in US zoo get Covid-19 vaccine

Tigers, bears in US zoo get Covid-19 vaccine

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha's longest-serving CM

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha's longest-serving CM

Forest dwellers dispossessed and deprived

Forest dwellers dispossessed and deprived

Feeding poultry insects, this project solves crises

Feeding poultry insects, this project solves crises

Zoo animals are getting experimental Covid vaccines

Zoo animals are getting experimental Covid vaccines

59% men feel work stress taking toll on personal lives

59% men feel work stress taking toll on personal lives

Famous celebrity couples who recently called it quits!

Famous celebrity couples who recently called it quits!

Not an 'aam baat': This tree grows 121 types of mangoes

Not an 'aam baat': This tree grows 121 types of mangoes

Sirisha Bandla second India-born woman to fly to space

Sirisha Bandla second India-born woman to fly to space

 