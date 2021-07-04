Fuel prices hiked again; petrol in Delhi inches closer to Rs 100-mark

Fuel prices were hiked for the second time this month, with petrol in the national capital hiked by a whopping 35 paise and diesel seeing a rise of 18 paise, according to news agency ANI.

Petrol in Delhi is inching closer to the Rs 100-mark at Rs 99.51, while diesel now costs Rs 89.36. In Mumbai, petrol costs 34 paise more at Rs 105.58 and diesel is up 19 paise at Rs 96.91.

Chennai has seen a 31 paise hike in the price of petrol to Rs 100.44 and a 19 paise hike in diesel to Rs 93.91. In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 99.45 while diesel stands at Rs 92.27.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

International oil prices have climbed in recent weeks on optimism of a quick recovery in fuel demand.

