Fuel prices hiked for fifth straight day; Petrol, diesel each to cost 60 paise more per litre

Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday were hiked by 60 paise per litre each. This is the fifth straight daily increase in rates after oil PSUs ended an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 74 per litre from Rs 73.40 while diesel rates were increased to Rs 72.22 a litre from Rs 71.62, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

With today's hike, the cumulative hike in prices nears Rs 3 per litre since Sunday. In five hikes, the petrol price has gone up by Rs 2.74 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.83.

On Wednesday, the petrol price was hiked by 40 paise per litre and diesel by 45 paise.

