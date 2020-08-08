Murmu takes charge as Comptroller and Auditor General

G C Murmu takes charge as Comptroller and Auditor General

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 08 2020, 11:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 12:02 ist
Former Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu was sworn in on Saturday as the Comptroller and Auditor General, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Murmu made and subscribed to the oath of office before President Ram Nath Kovind, it said in a statement.

At a ceremony held in the Ashoka Hall, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Murmu was sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor-General of India, it said.

Murmu, a 1985-batch IAS officer (retired) of Gujarat cadre, will have a tenure up to November 20, 2024, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

As a constitutional functionary, the CAG is primarily entrusted with the responsibility of auditing the accounts of the central and state governments.

CAG reports are laid before the Parliament and legislatures of the states. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

G C Murmu
Jammu and Kashmir
Comptroller and Auditor General

What's Brewing

Experts explain how could the Beirut explosion happen

Experts explain how could the Beirut explosion happen

Colour-changing butterfly bred at Bannerghatta park

Colour-changing butterfly bred at Bannerghatta park

Is TikTok more of a parenting problem?

Is TikTok more of a parenting problem?

Why Joe Biden keeps missing his own VP deadlines

Why Joe Biden keeps missing his own VP deadlines

 