Gadkari calls for increasing MSMEs share in GDP to 40%

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 05 2021, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2021, 21:54 ist
Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI Photo

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday stressed on increasing the share of the MSME sector in the country's GDP to 40 per cent from 30 per cent currently. Addressing a virtual event, Gadkari said the world is now favouring India instead of China.

"We need to increase our GDP growth and agriculture growth rate. We can make Indian economy as one of the strongest economy of the world," the road transport, highways and MSME minister said. Gadkari also stressed on making the country self-sufficient in edible oil production.

Noting that due to Covid-19 pandemic, the whole world is in danger, he said, "We are going to win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic." Gadkari said US-based Triton Electric Vehicle LLC will soon enter the Indian market.

"Triton Electric Vehicle LLC will enter into Indian market . And this company's electric truck is better than American electric car Tesla," he said.

