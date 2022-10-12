Maliwal getting threats for seeking Sajid Khan's ouster

Getting rape threats after seeking filmmaker Sajid Khan's ouster from reality show: DCW chief

She demanded that the police register an FIR and immediately arrest the accused

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 12 2022, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 16:21 ist
DCW chief Swati Maliwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday alleged that she had been receiving rape threats after she wrote to the Centre demanding the ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan from reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

In a letter, Maliwal had informed Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur that several women had levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Khan during the #MeToo movement.

Also Read: DCW seeks ouster of Sajid Khan from 'Big Boss' over sexual harassment allegations

In a complaint to the Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Cell, the DCW chief said she had been receiving rape threats on social media after she flagged the issue.

She demanded that the police register an FIR and immediately arrest the accused.

Check out DH's latest videos

