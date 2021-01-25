Goa Assembly pays tributes to Covid-19 victims

A five-day session of the Goa Assembly began here on Monday with members paying tributes to some prominent personalities who died recently and those who succumbed to Covid-19 in the state.

So far, 761 people have died due to the coronavirus infection in the coastal state, as per official figures.

The session began with Governor B S Koshyari's address to the House, following which members of the opposition parties protested against the state government's decision to hold a curtailed session.

After the governor's address, Speaker Rajesh Patnekar mentioned obituary references for several eminent personalities who died recently.

He also mentioned about the death of several people in Goa due to Covid-19.

The House members then observed a one-minute silence to pay homage to all the departed souls.

After the governor's address, the opposition members, without making any noise, got up and displayed hoardings to protest against the curtailed session.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said the opposition had demanded a lengthier session of the Assembly.

"We met only for five days last year, and this time, the session has been called only for four (working) days," he said, adding that there are a lot of issues that need to be raised on the floor of the House.

Notably, January 26 would be a holiday for the session on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai and NCP legislator Churchill Alemao said it is condemnable that a crucial issue like "turning Goa into a coal handling hub" should have been discussed in the House.

Sardesai said the governor's address had no mention of the apprehensions about coal handling, which he claimed as one of the burning issues in the state.

Congress MLA and former chief minister Luizinho Faleiro said he had written to the governor, urging him to call a special Assembly session to discuss the coal issue.

Mahrashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikar said he had submitted that the opposition, during the Business Advisory Committee, demanded five Calling Attention motions, but only three of them feature on the record.

Later, BJP MLA Glenn Ticlo moved a Motion of Thanks on the governor's address. It was seconded by BJP legislator Dayanand Sopte.

The House was then adjourned for the day.

Earlier, Speaker Patnekar on Sunday said 751 questions, comprising 195 'starred' and 556 'unstarred' ones, had been received for the session.

Five private members' resolution, four private members' bills and six government bills would be tabled during the session, he said.

All Covid-19 protocols will be adhered to during the sittings, he added.