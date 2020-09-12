Goa government, AAP spar over 'Delhi model' of Covid-19 management

Covid-19 management appears to have emerged as the new battleground for the ruling BJP and a resurgent AAP in Goa, with leaders from both parties trading blows over the efficacy of the 'Delhi model' of pandemic management.

A day after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant obliquely criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital, for failing to deal with the pandemic and relying on support from the National Democratic Alliance government, AAP Goa spokesperson Surel Tilve hit back on Saturday.

"If that was the case, why haven't Amit Shah and the Health Minister made any efforts to rein in the pandemic in Goa, which has assumed severe proportions," Tilve told a press conference in Panaji.

The AAP in Goa has kept petitioning the BJP-led coalition government to emulate the 'Delhi model' of Covid-19 management, amid a sustained and severe spike in Covid-19 related cases.

Goa has a total of 23,445 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including the 5,104 active cases. 276 persons in the coastal state have died after testing positive for Covid-19.

The opposition party also started a high visibility drive called 'Oxymitra' as part of which, oximeter gadgets were given to asymptomatic patients currently in home isolation to monitor their oxygen saturation levels.

Patients in home isolation either had to purchase the oxymeters at retail prices or purchase a cost-price kit of Covid-19 essentials made available by the Indian Medical Association, Goa.

A few days after the launch of Oxymitra, Goa Health Minister Vishajit Rane announced on Friday that free Covid-19 essential kits would now be provided to Covid-19 patients in home isolation henceforth.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday also chided the AAP, while slamming the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi for inefficiency vis a vis Covid-19 management efforts.

"Some people are now pretending that they are saviors of Covid-19 patients in Goa. They are talking about Delhi model. But they should understand that it was in fact, the Union government that provided the facilities in Delhi to manage the outbreak," Sawant said. The Chief Minister however did not name AAP.