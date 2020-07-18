Government announces modalities for financial contributions to NDRF

The Centre has laid out the modalities for financial contributions to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), through which people get money and other help during natural calamities and other crisis.

The announcement came amidst the coronavirus pandemic and floods in different parts of the country.

The central government has laid out the modalities for receipt of contributions and grants from any person or institution for the purpose of disaster management in the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) as per Section 46(1)(b) of the Disaster Management (DM) Act, 2005, a home ministry statement said.

Accordingly, contributions and grants can be made by any person or institution in NDRF through several modes.

One option is through physical instruments like cheque favouring 'PAO (Secretariat), MHA' at New Delhi. On the back of the instrument, the individual may mention the remarks for 'Contributions/ Grants to NDRF'. Contributions may also be made through RTGS/ NEFT indicating the purpose as 'Contributions/ Grants to NDRF' and deposited in the Receipt Account No. 10314382194, IFSC Code- SBIN0000625, State Bank of India, Central Sectt Branch, New Delhi.

The other options are via Bharatkosh portal https://bharatkosh.gov.in, through net banking, debit cards, credit cards & UPI.

The NDRF helps people in distress during floods, droughts, quakes and other natural disasters.

The NDRF fund was also used to provide food and accommodation to migrant workers during the coronavirus-induced lockdown beginning March 25.