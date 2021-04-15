Govt only indulging in 'vaccine festival' sham: Rahul

Government only indulging in sham of Covid-19 'vaccine festival', alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 15 2021, 12:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 12:39 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the government over the handling of the Covid-19 situation and alleged that it is only indulging in a "sham" of a 'vaccine festival'.

He also alleged that there is no testing, no beds in hospitals, neither ventilators or oxygen and vaccine is also not available.

Gandhi also took a jibe asking what PM-CARES is doing, as huge donations were given to the fund for handling Covid-19 situation.

"There are no tests or beds in hospitals. There are no ventilators or oxygen. The vaccine is also not there. But there is a sham of a festival. PM-CARES?" he asked.

His attack came after the government celebrated the 'Tika Utsav' (vaccine festival) from April 11 to 14.

India saw its highest single-day rise of 2,00,739 Covid-19 infections and 1,038 fatalities pushing the country' tally of cases to 1,40,74,564 and the total death toll to 1,73,123, according to official data.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the country were recorded at 14,71,877 cases. 

