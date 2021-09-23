Government places order of 118 tanks for Indian Army worth Rs 7,523 crore from Heavy Vehicles Factory

The Government on Thursday placed a Rs 7,523 crore order with the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) based at Avadi in Chennai for supply of 118 indigenous Arjun Mk-1A Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) to the Indian Army.

The state-of-the-art MBT Arjun Mk-1A is a new variant of the Arjun Tank and it was designed to enhance firepower, mobility and survivability. “Infused with 72 new features and more indigenous content from the Mk-1 variant, the tank would ensure effortless mobility in all terrains, besides precise target engagement during day and night,” the Ministry of Defence (MoD) stated after placing the order with the HVF.

The government said that the order placed with the HVF for the 118 Arjun Mk-1A would provide further boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative in the defence sector and was a big step towards achieving ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister had handed over the MBT Arjun Mk-1A to the Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane in Chennai on February 14 last.

The tank was designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) by incorporating numerous upgrades on the Arjun MBT, the in-service main battle tank with the Indian Army.

The MK-1A is equipped with accurate and superior firepower, all-terrain mobility and an invincible multi-layered protection provided by an array of advanced technology systems. It can take on the enemy during day and night conditions and in both static and dynamic modes. “This indigenous MBT proves to be at par with any contemporary in its class across the globe. This tank is particularly configured and designed for Indian conditions and hence it is suitable for deployment to protect the frontiers in an effective manner,” the MoD stated.

The government said that the production order to HVF opened up a large avenue in defence manufacturing for over 200 Indian vendors including MSMEs, with employment opportunities for around 8,000 people. This will be a flagship project showcasing the indigenous capability in cutting edge defence technologies, it added.

