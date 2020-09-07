Government to set up kiosks to charge EV at petrol pumps

To promote e-mobility, the Centre is planning to set up kiosks to charge electric vehicles at all petrol pumps across the country.

Union Power Minister R K Singh held a meeting with Ministry of Petroleum officials recently and discussed the Union Ministry of Power proposal to set up at least one electric vehicle kiosk in each petrol pumps.

"With 69,000 petrol pumps across the country, setting up atleast one kiosk at each pump will encourage the public to purchase electric vehicles," said an official in the Ministry of Power.

Singh also suggested that the Ministry of Petroleum officials should mandatorily install charging stations at petrol pumps directly owned by state-run oil companies.

The Ministry also prepared a plan to create EV charging infrastructure in Delhi National Capital Region, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vadodara and Bhopal.

As per the new guidelines of the oil ministry, new petrol pumps must have an option of one alternative fuel.

To promote the electric vehicle, the government plans to develop infrastructure across the country. India aims to have a significant number EVs by 2030 as the government target to reduce emission intensity by one third from the level of 2005.

The government is of the view that the availability of charging stations in every corner of the country will help to increase the number of electric vehicles.