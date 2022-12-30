Govt cannot force us to vacate, say Air India staff

Air India employees who are dwelling in the company’s former colonies in Delhi and Mumbai have asserted that the government's decision to cut their salaries in order to force them to vacate the accomodations was "unlawful".

Reports stated that the government had directed Air India management to cut up to Rs 95,000 from the salaries of those who were staying in Delhi's Vasant Vihar colony even after being told to move out by July 26, 2022.

"The matter is sub-judice. The next hearing is expected on January 6. The government cannot force us to move out," an employee residing in Mumbai’s Kalina told Moneycontrol.

"Reports have come out saying that salaries of AI employees will be cut. We will wait to see if the salaries of the other employees are also cut," he said.

While most of the pilots have moved out, the colonies are still inhabited by cabin crew, engineers, ground handling staff and airport staff.

The residents were asked to vacate by July this year, six months after the privatisation of the airlines, but they have not followed the instructions.

The Bombay High Court, where the case is pending now, had provided relief to the Air India staff from dispossession till October 28.

"The very fact that the Union government has reached only a prima facie decision leaves room for doubt as to whether there are material facts which the Union government has not considered, because of which it has restrained itself from expressing a final and conclusive decision."

Additionally, it had noted, "Beyond 28th October 2022, action may be taken in accordance with law against those employees who fail to vacate the accommodation provided to them."

In its move to privatise the airline, the central government chose to retain non-core assets like housing colonies, Air India buildings in Mumbai and New Delhi.

Since the privatisation process ended in January, the employees were given time till July to vacate.