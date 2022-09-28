Govt extends free ration scheme for poor by 3 months

Benefitting over 80 crore poor in the country, the Union Cabinet Wednesday approved the extension of the free ration distribution scheme for 3 months to December 2022.

The world's biggest free food distribution programme, known as Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), was to expire on September 30.

Briefing the cabinet decisions, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said the decision was taken in view of the approaching festive season.

Five kilograms of wheat or rice is given free to over 80 crore India's poor through the scheme which costs the exchequer about Rs 1.5 lakh crore per annum.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) was started in April 2020 to help the poor whose livelihoods were shuttered by a nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the spread of the Coronavirus.

"At a time when the world is battling with the effects of Covid on its decline and insecurity due to various reasons, India has been successfully maintaining food security for its vulnerable sections while taking necessary steps to keep availability and affordability for common man," an official statement said.

"Recognising that people have gone through a difficult period of pandemic, government has decided to extend PMGKAY for a period of three months so that poor and vulnerable sections of society are supported for the forthcoming major festivals."

Under this scheme, 5 kg of food grain per person per month is provided free of cost for all the beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Thakur said the government has so far spent Rs 3.45 lakh crore on the PMGKAY scheme since its launch in April 2020.

With the additional expenditure of about Rs 44,762 crore for the latest extension, the overall expenditure of the PMGKAY will be about Rs 3.91 lakh crore for all the phases, he said.

He also said that 122 lakh tonne of foodgrains will be given out free of cost in the three months from October 1.

(With PTI inputs)