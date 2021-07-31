Govt to observe August 1 as 'Muslim Women's Rights Day' to 'celebrate' enactment of triple talaq law

Govt to observe August 1 as 'Muslim Women's Rights Day'

The government enacted the law against Triple Talaq on 1 August, 2019 which has made the 'social malpractice of Triple Talaq a criminal offense'

The Narendra Modi government will observe Sunday as 'Muslim Women Rights Day' to "celebrate" the enactment of the law against Triple Talaq two years ago.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that there is a significant decline in Triple Talaq cases after the law came into effect and Muslim women across the country have overwhelmingly welcomed this law.

The government enacted the law against Triple Talaq on 1 August, 2019 which has made the "social malpractice of Triple Talaq a criminal offense".

Naqvi along with the Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Environment, Minister Bhupender Yadav will attend a programme in New Delhi to observe the 'Muslim Women Rights Day' on Sunday.

The government has "strengthened self-reliance, self-respect and self-confidence of the Muslim women of the country and protected their constitutional, fundamental and democratic rights by bringing the law against the Triple Talaq".

