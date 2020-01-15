Govt to unveil soon industrial policy to meet developmental aspirations of J&K people: LG

The government will soon unveil a robust industrial and investment policy to fulfil developmental aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor G C Murmu told a delegation of civil society members on Tuesday.

Murmu also assured another delegation of border villages' residents of building more underground bunkers to shield them from Pakistani shelling and provide them quick access to medical aid when wounded.

The LG gave these assurances to various delegations that met him on Tuesday, said an official spokesperson.

In an interaction with the LG, a delegation of residents of various villages along the Line of Control in Poonch raised the demand of more underground bunkers and establishment of first aid centres in various villages.

The delegation headed by Mohammad Rafiq Chisti also requested the LG for raising compensation to those injured in border firings, besides providing for ambulances to ferry them to medical centres, the spokesperson said.

He said the delegation also sought the start of work on Jammu-Poonch railway line and resumption of Jammu-Poonch helicopter service, besides giving preference to educated unemployed youths residing in appointment as constables, SPOs and porters in Army with some relaxation in their educational and height criteria.

Murmu gave a patient hearing to the members of the delegation and assured them of addressing their issues on priority, the spokesman said.

The LG also met another delegation of Jammu Civil Society led by its chairman Pradeep Gandotra, who submitted a memorandum of demands to Murmu on various issues of public interest and importance.

The delegation sought steps for the development of new tourist destinations and hill stations in Jammu region, besides promoting quality education and creating sports infrastructure, the spokesman said.

He said the delegation also apprised the LG of the issues like internet connectivity, reduction of power tariff for the hotel industry and compensation and incentives to various industries besides giving fiscal incentives to service and trade sectors.

The delegation also demanded to lower of taxes and cess on petroleum to the level in other Union territories and policy for the conversion of industrial land into freehold plots, besides the relaxation in various stipulations in the employment of local labours in cases where skilled labour is not available.

Murmu assured the delegation of the government's commitment to meet the developmental aspirations of the people in J&K.

He assured the delegation that most of the issues raised by them are already under active consideration of the government and a robust industrial and investment policy on the anvil will take care of most of their demands, the spokesman said.

He said other delegations which called on Murmu included those of the Office Bearers of J&K Olympic Association, J&K Political Migrants Front and Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Baramulla, Camp Jammu.

The delegations raised their issues which include reconstitution of the sports council, the framing of sports policy, the welfare of the political migrants and improvement of infrastructure and other tourist-friendly facilities in various tourist destinations.

The LG assured the delegations the issues raised by each one of them would be taken up for examination and early redressal, the spokesman said.