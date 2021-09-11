Govt to introduce bill on arbitration in Winter Session

Govt will introduce new bill on arbitration in Winter Session of Parliament: Law minister

Rijiju said the central government wants to work in coordination with the judiciary

PTI
PTI, Allahabad,
  • Sep 11 2021, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 19:05 ist
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. Credit: PTI file photo

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said the central government will introduce a bill on arbitration in the Winter Session of Parliament.

The government wants to make India a global hub for arbitration, Rijiju said at a programme, where President Ram Nath Kovind laid foundation stones for the National Law University, a building for multilevel parking and an advocates' chamber at the Allahabad High Court.

"After the university is established, 180 students in LLB and 80 students in LLM will be inducted every year," the law minister said here.

He said apart from this, arrangements will be made for legal research at the university and hostel facilities would be available for all within the campus.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre wants to work closely with all the law universities and academies, the minister said, adding that the government is committed to strengthening the legal system of the country.

Rijiju said the central government wants to work in coordination with the judiciary.

It also wants to coordinate with the state governments so that issues faced by lower courts can be analysed, he added.

