GST Council Meeting Live: Tax concession for 11 Covid-19 drugs to be reviewed

The GST Council meet presided over by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently under way. Talk has been abuzz about the possible inclusion of petrol and diesel under GST, apart from other decisions such as tax concessions on Covid-19 drugs. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi attends the 42nd GST Council meeting, in Lucknow.
Credit: PTI Photo
Swiggy, Zomato, cloud kitchens may be brought under GST ambit
Food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato may soon be brought under the ambit of restaurant services, which will make them liable to pay the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
Panel to consider bringing petrol, diesel under GST
An Indian ministerial panel on the country’s goods and services tax will consider taxing petroleum products under a single national rate, according to people familiar with the matter, opening the door for a potential major change in consumer prices and government revenue.
From concession to Covid-19 drugs to petrol taxation changes, here's what to expect from the GST council meet
The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is meeting at Lucknowtoday, and may, among other things, review tax rate of over four-dozen items and extend till December 31, tax concessions on 11 Covid drugs.
