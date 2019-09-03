Gujarat gets a new address in national capital

Gujarat has got a new address in the national capital as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new state guest house, which is a reflection of state's rich culture.

The Garvi Gujarat Bhawan, located diagonally opposite to the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road, is a blend of ethnic traditions of the state and modernity, Modi said after inaugurating it on Monday evening.

The building showcases the Lippan art work from Kutch, the Sun Temple of Modhera, Raani Nu Vaav, a UNESCO World Heritage site on the ouskirts of Ahmedabad and rich tribal traditions of the state.

The new building is spread in 20,323 sq meters, across seven floors, including two basements and has 19 suites, 59 rooms, a restaurant, a public dining hall, souvenir shop, yoga centre, terrace gardens, conference halls and a library.

The building is a testimony to the 'New India' mindset which believes in linking modernity to its cultural heritage, the prime minister said.

He suggested that the Gujarat government should promote cultural programs and food festivals in the building to connect the rest of the country with the state.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani claimed that the Bhawan was the “first eco-friendly” state guest house in the national capital. He said it was built at a cost Rs 131 crore and was completed three months ahead of the deadline.

“The Bhawan will serve as a home for Gujaratis in Delhi far from Gujarat. It will represent the culture, craft, and cuisine of Gujarat in a modern yet traditional way,” the Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said.