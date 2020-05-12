Gujarat HC declares Chudasama's election as void

Gujarat High Court declares BJP minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama's election as void

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • May 12 2020, 17:38 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 18:06 ist
File photo

Gujarat HC declares BJP minisThe Gujarat High Court on Tuesday declared state BJP minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama's election in 2017 as void on grounds of malpractice and manipulation.

Justice Paresh Upadhyay cancelled Chudasama's election in an order passed on an petition filed by Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod, challenging the BJP leader's victory from Dholka constituency by a margin of 327 votes in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls.

In his election petition, Rathod alleged that Chudasama indulged in "corrupt practice and breach of many of the mandatory instructions of the Election Commission, at various stages of the election process, more particularly at the time of counting of votes".

Chudasama currently holds charge of the education, law and justice, legislative and parliamentary affairs, and some other departments in the Vijay Rupani government.

