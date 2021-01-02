Gujarat likely to introduce new provision to law to curb 'Love Jihad': Report

Following the footsteps of BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh's 'Love Jihad' laws, Gujarat is now likely to add a provision to existing laws which will warrant legal action against people who force an individual to convert their religion in the name of love or marriage, The Times of India reported.

"Love Jihad" is a term used by some BJP leaders and right-wing supporters to describe an alleged conspiracy to convert Hindu girls to Islam through inter-faith marriages.

The Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003 already prohibits forced religious conversion, and those who wish to change their religion are first required to seek the District Commissioner's approval.

The report cited that the government is keener on making the existing laws more stringent to account for love or marriage-specific religious conversion, but is also considering heading introducing the legisliation via the ordinance route.

"The government, meanwhile, is also considering the ordinance route to introduce a law against 'love jihad," the publication reported quoting a source..