Harsh Vardhan to hold meet with health ministers of 4 states on Covid situation, vaccination drive on Saturday

DH Web Desk,
  • May 15 2021, 10:48 ist
Union Health Minister Harsh vardhan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will hold a virtual meeting with the health ministers of four states — Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh — to review the Covid-19 situations in their respective states and their vaccination drive at 3 PM today, news agency ANI reported.

 

