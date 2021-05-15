Harsh Vardhan to hold meet with health ministers of 4 states on Covid situation, vaccination drive on Saturday

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will hold a virtual meeting with the health ministers of four states — Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh — to review the Covid-19 situations in their respective states and their vaccination drive at 3 PM today, news agency ANI reported.

