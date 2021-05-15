Harsh Vardhan to hold meet with health ministers of 4 states on Covid situation, vaccination drive on Saturday

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will hold a virtual meeting with the health ministers of four states — Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh — to review the Covid-19 situations in their respective states and their vaccination drive at 3 PM today, news agency ANI reported.
At 3 PM today, I’ll be holding a video conferencing with Health Ministers of UP, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh & Gujarat to review current #COVID19 situation & progress of COVID-19 Vaccination drive in their respective States: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan
(File pic) pic.twitter.com/jlcGLoob7g
— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans
Chinese spacecraft successfully lands on Mars
$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings
1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now
Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers
Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur