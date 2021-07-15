Plea over holding property by power of attorney junked

HC refuses plea seeking action against holding property through power of attorney

The court asked Sharma to withdraw the petition, else it would impose costs on him

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 15 2021, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 16:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi High Court Thursday refused to entertain a petition seeking a direction to Delhi Police to not accept power of attorney as title deed of properties.

"You want that door-to-door survey should be conducted by Delhi Police?" a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh questioned lawyer and petitioner.

Advocate Manohar Lal Sharma, who filed the petition submitted that Delhi Police should take action whenever it receives a complaint that a person is in possession of a property on the basis of a power of attorney.

He argued that power of attorney was an illegal document and not a title deed, and anyone relying on it to possess any property should be liable for action under the Indian Penal Code and Black Money Act.

The court asked Sharma to withdraw the petition, else it would impose costs on him.

“We are not inclined to issue notice. We don't want to impose costs on a lawyer”, the court said.

The petition was then withdrawn by the lawyer.

The petition contended that sale transactions via power of attorney are for concealing black money and tax evasion, which is a serious offence.

The petitioner claimed that upon enquiry, he found that there were several benami properties that were purchased by the brokers through power of attorney and the same were being used for tenancy business.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi High Court
Delhi Police

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bikers escort ambulances through traffic in Indonesia

Bikers escort ambulances through traffic in Indonesia

Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations

Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations

The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam

The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam

'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama

'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama

Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin

Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin

DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb

Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

 