HC seeks CBI, ED response on Christian James' bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought responses of the CBI and ED on bail pleas of Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman, in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam cases.

Justice Anu Malhotra asked the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate to file their replies within two weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on November 13.

Michel, who is in judicial custody since January 5 this year and has been denied relief in both matters by the trial court, moved the high court against the lower court's decision.

