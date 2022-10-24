'Heal In India' initiative set to boost medical tourism

The Indian government's Heal in India campaign, a targeted outreach programme to boost India's medical tourism is being rebranded with a new logo and promotions.

The initiative by the health ministry was to cement India's place as a global leader in the health sector and to boost medical tourism in the country,

"India is at a key inflexion point of not just 'Heal in India' through its vibrant medical value tourism, but also 'Heal by India', where our medical professionals can be used to serve not just our country but at the global level," Health Minister mansukh mandaviya had said in June.

The programme is meant to combine traditional values and is based on the Indian philosophy of 'Seva', Mandaviya had said.

The Heal in India initiative has a digital portal that can help international patients navigate their medical journey in a simplified way. This will also allow patients to find the nearest India healthcare facilities and professionals and navigate through treatment options.

The initiative involves both central and the state governments and will offer modern medicine as well as traditional medicine.

Heal in India aims to standardize treatment packages for foreign nationals, who come to the country for affordable treatment packages. At present various medical treatments are offered at varying prices across the country.

To address the concerns and complaints of the international patients, a certified central grievance redressal mechanism will be provided.