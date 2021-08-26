Health Minister assured to give 5 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine daily from Sept onwards: Karnataka CM

'Centre assured 5L doses of vaccine daily from Sept'

Earlier, the Centre had provided 3.5 lakh doses of vaccine a day. Last week, it was increased to 4-4.5 lakh doses a day

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 26 2021, 23:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 23:20 ist
CM Basavaraj Bommai and Health Minister K Sudhakar met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Delhi on Thursday. Credit: Special arrangement

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya promised to supply 5 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine daily to the state from next month onwards.

"I informed the Union Minister that the state has planned 5 lakh vaccinations a day from next month. And the Minister has assured support to meet the demand of the programme," Bommai told reporters after meeting the Health Minister.

Mandaviya informed that the Centre will give more doses of vaccines from September-October onwards to all states, including Karnataka, he said, adding that the state will start preparing for the programme immediately.

Earlier, the Centre had provided 3.5 lakh doses of vaccine a day. Last week, it was increased to 4-4.5 lakh doses a day. "Wednesday, we touched 5 lakh doses a day. In future, we plan 5 lakh doses daily," the CM said.  

In the meeting, Bommai also updated the Union Minister on measures taken to control spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the CM said.

During his meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, new education policy proposals were discussed. The Union Minister agreed to officially launch the new education policy in the state.

He said after full preparations, he will invite the Union Minister for the launch of primary and secondary level of education as per the new policy. Bommai further said he discussed state textile and industries related issues with Union Commerce and Textile Minister Piyush Goyal, who has assured full support to the state.

"There is a plan for a mega textile programme. The Minister has asked us to send a proposal," he said. Bommai also called on BJP National General Secretary and in-charge of Karnataka affairs Arun Singh and discussed party-related issues.

 

