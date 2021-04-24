Health Minister should resign: Chidambaram

Health Minister should resign: Chidambaram

The former Union minister said people are crying to get patients admitted in hospitals

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 24 2021, 05:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 05:14 ist
Congress leader P Chidambaram. Credit: PTI File Photo

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan should resign for the callous negligence of not taking earlier the steps that are now being taken in view of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

"Despite warnings in April 2020 (by the Empowered Group) and in Oct-Nov 2020 (by the Parliamentary Committee), why did the government not take the steps it is taking since yesterday?

"Is this not gross and callous negligence? Will no one be held accountable? Should not the Health Minister and the Health Secretary be asked to resign?" he asked on Twitter.

The former Union minister said people are crying to get patients admitted in hospitals, pleading with doctors to examine the patients, carrying oxygen cylinders on their back while bringing the patients and hospitals are rushing to high courts seeking oxygen supply.

"If anyone including the Health Minister has any conscience, he should resign forthwith," Chidambaram said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

P Chidambaram
COVID-19
Coronavirus
India
Harsh Vardhan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Resource sites for Covid-related information in B'luru

Resource sites for Covid-related information in B'luru

Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone

Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic

Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

 