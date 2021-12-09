IAF chopper crash: Vehicle ferrying mortal remains hit

Hearse vehicle ferrying mortal remains of IAF chopper crash victims meets with accident

The police said the mortal remains were shifted to another vehicle without much delay

DHNS, Chennai,
  • Dec 09 2021, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 15:47 ist
A screenshot from a video of the incident. Credit: Special Arrangement

A hearse service vehicle, ferrying the body of one of the 13 victims of Wednesday’s Mi-17V5 helicopter crash near Coonoor, met with an accident near Mettupalayam on Thursday on its way to the Indian Air Force’s airbase in Sulur near Coimbatore. 

Police said the free hearse service vehicle hit another ambulance. Immediately, the mortal remains were shifted to another ambulance without much delay. 

Another vehicle, which was part of the police convoy that accompanied the vans ferrying mortal remains of the army officers and personnel, also met with an accident near Coonoor. Five policemen suffered minor injuries in the incident. 

The bodies were shifted from the Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington to the IAF’s airbase in Sulur near Coimbatore. The distance between the two places is 90 kilometres and the journey takes over two-and-a-half hours. 

Bipin Rawat
Helicopter Crash
India News

