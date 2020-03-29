Help daily wagers and migrant labourers: Nadda tells BJP's state leaders

Help daily wagers, migrant labourers: Nadda

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 29 2020, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 19:24 ist
BJP National President JP Nadda interacts with BJP State presidents, MPs, MLAs, District President and State office bearers of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka via video conferencing. (PTI Photo)

BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday instructed the party’s state units to help daily wagers and migrant labourers in their states during this lockdown due to coronavirus.

Nadda has been holding daily meetings with party leaders through audio and video conferences to oversee the party's efforts to help the poor amid an outbreak of the novel virus.

In this ongoing series of meetings, Nadda on Sunday interacted with state unit presidents and organisational secretaries of Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Kerala, the party said in a statement.

During the interactions with party leaders, Nadda instructed them to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to make this lockdown successful.

Underlining that the government has made necessary arrangements to provide food to the needy and poor, Nadda told the party’s state units to help daily wagers and migrant labourers in their respective states.

Referring to the prime minister’s Mann Ki Baat programme, Nadda said, ”as Modiji has suggested we should face this challenge together.”

Nadda spoke to the party leaders and MPs through audio and video conferences and was accompanied by the party’s general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh. 

JP Nadda
BJP
Coronavirus
COVID-19
