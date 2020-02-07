Here's how PM replied to Congress on Mahatma Gandhi

Here's how PM Modi replied to Congress minsters in Lok Sabha on Mahatma Gandhi

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 07 2020, 07:06am ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2020, 07:06am ist
DH cartoons by Sajith Kumar

Few Congress MPs including party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, raised slogans praising Mahatma Gandhi and said, "it is just a trailer".

PM Modi took the opportunity and shot back at them saying, "Mahatma Gandhi may be trailer for you, but he is life for us."

Read more

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Narendra Modi
BJP
Lok Sabha
Parliament
Mahatma Gandhi
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress
Cartoon
Comments (+)
 