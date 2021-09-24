Home Minister Amit Shah to review situation in Naxal-hit areas with 10 CMs on Sunday

Home Minister Amit Shah is meeting chief ministers of 10 Naxal-affected states on Sunday to review operations and chart a roadmap for the future.

The Sunday deliberations, at Vigyan Bhawan here, will be the first physical meeting of chief ministers, director-general of police, chief secretaries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The review by the Union Home Minister comes against the backdrop of a spurt in Naxal activities in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Chhattisgarh had witnessed one of the worst attacks by Naxals in April this year when 22 security personnel were killed in an ambush.

Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala have been invited for the meeting.

In July, the government had told Parliament that there has been a decrease in the Naxal activities in the country in the last three years.

As many as 833 incidents of violence by left-wing extremists (LWE) were reported in 2018 that led to 240 deaths. The following year reported 665 incidents of violence that resulted in 202 deaths.

In 2020, 665 incidents of LWE violence were reported that led to 183 deaths.

The government also listed out developmental initiatives in LWE affected states which include sanction of 14,630 km of the road out of which 9,164 (63%) have already been constructed.

To improve mobile connectivity in LWE affected districts, 2343 new mobile towers have been installed and further sanction has been accorded for the installation of 4,072 additional towers.

For financial inclusion of people in LWE affected districts, 1,236 Bank Branches, 1,077 ATMs and 14,230 banking correspondents have been institutionalised.

The government said it had released Rs 2,598.24 crore to LWE affected states under Special Central Assistance (SCA) Scheme for further impetus to development in the most affected districts.

