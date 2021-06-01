Centre's notice to Alapan under Disaster Management Act

Home Ministry notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay under Disaster Management Act

He has been asked to reply within three days, the ministry official said

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 01 2021, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 16:41 ist
Alapan Bandyopadhyay file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

The Union Home Ministry has served a showcause notice to just-retired Chief Secretary of West Bengal Alapan Bandyopadhyay under the Disaster Management Act, officials said.

A home ministry official said the notice was served on Bandyopadhyay hours before his retirement on Monday for refusing to comply with the Central government direction, which he said constituted a violation of section 51-B of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

He has been asked to reply within three days, the ministry official said.

Bandyopadhyay was recently given an extension of three months.

However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee announced his retirement on Monday and appointed him as the chief advisor to the state government. 

 

West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
Disaster Management Act

