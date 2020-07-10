Hours before Vikas Dubey was shot, PIL filed in SC apprehending his killing

Hours before Uttar Pradesh's gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in alleged police encounter on Friday, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court apprehending such an eventuality as some of his co-accused were already eliminated, showing "complete lawlessness".

Also Read: All you need to know about gangster Vikas Dubey

In a PIL, Mumbai-based advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay sought a court-monitored CBI probe into the entire episode including the alleged encounter of Dubey's co-accused by the Uttar Pradesh police.

Dubey was the primary accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur on July 2. He was arrested from Ujjain on Thursday. He was killed in a police encounter, when he allegedly tried to flee on Friday morning.

Also read — One of the vehicles of Uttar Pradesh STF convoy bringing back Vikas Dubey overturns in Kanpur

"During the hunt for Dubey and co-accused, five of his accused aides were arrested/caught and then killed by the police in the name of encounter...Thus, there is every possibility that even Dubey shall be killed by Uttar Pradesh Police like other co-accused once his custody is obtained," Upadhyay feared.

Read: Akhilesh Yadav questions Vikas Dubey's encounter

He submitted that the killing of the accused by the police in the name of encounter no matter how heinous the crime was "against the rule of law and serious violation of human rights and nothing sort of Talibanisation of the country".

Upadhyay sought hearing in the matter on Friday itself, citing extreme urgency.

Also Read: Kanpur police murders: Was Vikas Dubey 'arrested' or did he 'surrender'?