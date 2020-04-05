Huge quantity of lifesaving drugs airlifted for Kashmir, stocks to suffice for two months

A consignment of drugs, weighing over 630 kilograms, has been airlifted from New Delhi for Kashmir valley to ensure an adequate supply of life-saving medicines, especially anti-cancer, anti-hypertensive and anti-diabetic ones in the Valley amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, an official spokesman said on Sunday.

The airlifted stock, requiring special storage conditions, would be suffice for two months, the spokesman said.

He said the drugs have been airlifted from the national capital to Srinagar by Drug and Food Control Organisation (DFCO) under a well-knit contingency plan amid the pan-India lockdown to manage and contain the spread of Coronavirus.

“The services of the Air Force, Red Cross and top functionaries of the J&K government have been utilised to arrange supplies of anticancer drugs, Insulin preparations, drugs used in cardiology from the national capital,” the spokesman said.

Besides, he said sufficient stock of all categories of medical products including pharmaceutical preparations, medical devices and other supportive materials, have also been dispatched to Kashmir from 38 C&F locations belonging to reputed pharma houses located in Jammu.

“These dispatches have reached their destinations and are sufficient to meet the requirement for pharma trade and end users,” he said.

Health & Medical Education Department's Financial Commissioner Atal Dulloo has appreciated the efforts of all the agencies which made it possible in the given situation.

He expressed satisfaction and issued instruction to concerned authorities to ensure that availability of these drugs and equipment is ensured in pharmacies located in the private and public sector.

He appealed to the stakeholders to maintain close coordination during these difficult times and ensure that the public at large is not denied access to essential drugs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.