Human rights bodies ask police maintain restraint

Human rights bodies ask police maintain restraint in enforcing law and order during coronavirus lockdown

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 28 2020, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 21:02 ist
Police personnel (L) beat a scooterist with batons as they enforce complete lockdown for containing the spread of the novel coronavirus. PTI

The Amnesty International and the Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Saturday urged police forces in the country to act with restrain while maintaining law and order during the coronavirus lockdown.

The lockdown has left millions stranded, struggling to search for food and water, Amnesty International India (AII) executive director Avinash Kumar said in a statement.

"Unfortunately for these people, a state machinery has become a larger threat than the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

This is "unfortunate" and the Indian government must ensure that "insensitivity and brute force be replaced by people-friendly measures in battling the pandemic", he said.

Kumar said India should respect and protect the rights of those under quarantine and ensure that their basic needs are met, including adequate shelter, food, water and sanitation.

HRW South Asia director Meenakshi Ganguly too urged Indian authorities to ensure that everyone has access to food and medical care, and that the poor and marginalized are not mistreated or stigmatized.

"The Indian government's responsibility to protect its people from the outbreak should not come at the cost of human rights violations," she said.

Tens of thousands of out-of-work migrant workers are stranded with rail and bus services shut down in the country. "Police actions to punish those violating orders have reportedly resulted in abuses against people in need," she alleged.

"Indian police should be ordered to act with restraint while enforcing the lockdown. In several states, photos and videos show police beating people who are trying to get essential supplies. In West Bengal, police allegedly beat a 32-year-old man to death, after he stepped out of his home to get milk," she said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
India
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Police
Amnesty International
Human Rights Watch
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

To the home garden they go

To the home garden they go

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

 