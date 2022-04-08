'I am not being replaced': Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur rubbishes Sisodia's claim

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur has rubbished AAP leader Manish Sisodia's claims that the former was being replaced with Anurag Thakur as the chief minister of the state ahead of the Assembly polls.

After AAP'S recent roadshow in Mandi, Sisodia had said that the ruling party wanted to change the CM fearing defeat in the upcoming election due to "growing popularity" of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. He had also said that the people of Himachal are disappointed with Thakur's government.

However, Thakur rejected the claim adding that BJP's popularity is way more than Kejriwal's AAP in the hill state, according to The Times of India.

Also read: Opposition front not 'enough' to take on BJP, says Manish Sisodia

Thakur said that while only 3,000 people had turned up for the AAP rally in Mandi, BJP's foundation programme in his assembly constituency Seraj had attracted four times more people.

The saffron party feels that the AAP has no ground presence in Himachal, and it will not generate any impact on the assembly elections.

"It is true that the AAP has formed a government in Punjab but state of Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a people and development oriented governance of the BJP. We have no challenge from anyone, forget about the AAP. Kejriwal's party has no presence in Himachal," a BJP functionary said.

Echoing this, another BJP leader claimed "AAP is not even in the race".

"There is no challenge from the AAP. Someone with a strong presence can challenge which the AAP is completely lacking. After its success in Punjab, they (AAP leaders) are planning to contest Assembly polls in Himachal and few other states but in reality, AAP is a non-entity here," another BJP leader said.

(With agency inputs)

Check out DH's latest videos: